Lenovo, NVIDIA launch AI Cloud Gigafactory: What is it?
What's the story
Lenovo and NVIDIA have announced the AI Cloud Gigafactory program at CES 2026. The initiative is designed to help AI cloud providers quickly deploy production-ready services and improve their return on investments. The program will help these providers achieve time to first token (TTFT) within weeks by accelerating the establishment of gigawatt-scale AI factories with pre-built components, expert support, and streamlined construction methods.
Industry impact
Lenovo's AI Cloud Gigafactory to set new industry standards
Lenovo's chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang emphasized the groundbreaking nature of this collaboration. He said, "Together, Lenovo and NVIDIA are pushing the boundaries of AI factories to the gigawatt level." The partnership aims to simplify cloud-scale infrastructure deployment, making it more efficient and predictable. Yang also highlighted Lenovo's Neptune liquid cooling technology and global manufacturing capabilities as key factors in setting a new benchmark for scalable AI factory design.
Business outcomes
Lenovo's gigafactory to accelerate AI investment returns
Lenovo has already partnered with eight of the world's top 10 public cloud providers. With the launch of the Gigafactory, the company intends to reduce the time taken from AI investment to business outcomes. This will be achieved by providing an integrated stack of compute, storage, networking, and software solutions.