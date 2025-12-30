LG's newest TV turns your wall into digital art canvas
What's the story
LG has announced its latest innovation in the art TV segment, the Gallery TV. The new offering will leverage the Gallery+ service launched by LG earlier this year. The service features thousands of display visuals, including artwork, cinematic images, and gaming scenes. Like Samsung's Art Store, Gallery+ offers a limited free option but requires a subscription for full access to its capabilities.
Product details
Gallery TV is a mini-LED model
Unlike the G Series OLED TVs, the Gallery TV is a mini-LED model. It features "a specialized screen that reduces glare and minimizes reflections for an art-like viewing experience." However, LG hasn't revealed the backlight configuration yet or other features. Given that all other art TVs use edge lighting, it's likely this one will too.
Design features
Gallery TV comes with customizable frames
Taking a cue from Hisense, LG has included a frame with the Gallery TV. The default frame is white, but users can also purchase an additional wood-colored frame for customization. The TV will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants, although pricing details are yet to be announced.