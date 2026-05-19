LG launches world's 1st 1,000Hz gaming monitor

Unlike Samsung and Acer 's recently launched 1,000Hz models that are dual-mode monitors requiring players to lower their resolution for maximum refresh rate, LG claims its UltraGear can achieve native 1,000Hz at Full HD resolution. This means the screen refreshes 1,000 times per second without any compromise on resolution. The higher refresh rate reduces lag and motion blurring/stuttering while minimizing delay between physical mouse movements or keyboard clicks and action on screen.

Design details

Monitor has AI capabilities

The UltraGear comes with a 24.5-inch display featuring an IPS panel and low-reflection film. It has a compact base for space efficiency and adjustable tilt/height for optimal viewing experience. The monitor also has a built-in hook for headset storage. It also comes with AI capabilities such as on-device AI Scene Optimization that adjusts picture settings according to genre, and AI Sound for spatial audio.