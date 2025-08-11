Library partners with OpenAI to digitize historical records

Scanning each fragile document by hand

Library staff hope to scan 5,000 documents by the end of 2025, making rare history accessible from anywhere.

It's a big task since each fragile item has to be scanned by hand.

Harvard's team is building AI tools so people can find what they need faster, while OpenAI is helping fund the project (but won't get exclusive rights).

As Greg Leppert from Harvard puts it, this partnership helps both AI research and public access—so everyone wins.