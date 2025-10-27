Next Article
Listening to music may help prevent dementia
Technology
A new 2025 study from Monash University tracked nearly 11,000 people aged 70+ and found that regularly listening to music is linked to a 39% lower risk of developing dementia.
Even just tuning in often—without playing an instrument—made a difference.
Playing an instrument also helps
The research also showed that playing an instrument cut dementia risk by 35%, and doing both listening and playing was associated with a 33% decreased risk of dementia.
People who engaged with music had better memory and thinking skills overall.
The takeaway? Adding more music to your daily routine could be a simple way to help keep your brain sharp as you age.