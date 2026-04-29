Logitech's new keyboard combines analog and mechanical switches

Logitech has unveiled a groundbreaking addition to its gaming keyboard lineup - the G512 X. The innovative device combines both analog and mechanical switches, giving gamers the freedom to customize their typing experience. The company claims that 39 of this model's switches are compatible with "almost all" popular analog as well as 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches.

Product details Pricing and availability The G512 X comes in two configurations - a compact 75-key version and a larger 98-key one. Both variants are available in black with purple accents or white with turquoise accents. The keyboards will be launched on May 2 at $179.99 and $199.99, respectively, and are currently available for pre-order.

Advanced features The keyboard features advanced TMR sensors The G512 X comes with advanced TMR sensors, which provide up to two actuation points per key. This means that each key can register inputs at different stages of a press. Logitech says this feature is particularly useful in games where players need to be both precise and quick with their inputs. The second actuation point even gives a tactile response as you press, enhancing the gaming experience further.

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