Space travel changes brain structure, study reveals

A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) has found that long-duration space travel can alter the structure and position of astronauts ' brains. The research showed that astronauts returning from space had an upward tilt and backward shift in their brains compared to their normal position on Earth. The changes were most pronounced in areas related to sensory processing, balance, disorientation, and motion sickness.

Research methodology Study examines brain shifts and deformations The researchers looked at how different parts of the brain shifted and deformed, and how these changes were related to behavior. They used MRI data from 26 astronauts and 24 participants in a "long-duration head-down tilt bed rest study." The study found that the brain shifts backward, upward, and rotates back in the pitch direction from before to after spaceflight or bed rest in a manner that correlates with exposure duration.

Recovery timeline Most brain changes revert within 6 months The study suggests that most spaceflight-induced brain changes largely revert to their pre-flight state within six months of returning to Earth, with the most recovery seen in the vertical plane. However, a few changes remained beyond that period. Rachael Seidler, a professor at the University of Florida and co-author of the study, stressed on understanding these changes and their impacts for astronaut safety and longevity.

Aerospace medicine Research contributes to understanding of microgravity effects The findings add to a growing body of work in aerospace medicine looking at how space travel and long-term exposure to microgravity affect the human body. This research is especially important as NASA plans long-duration missions, including a permanent base on the Moon and future trips deeper into the solar system. Seidler noted that those who spent a year in space showed the largest changes, suggesting duration is a key factor.

