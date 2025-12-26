Lunar dust could pose serious threat to spacecraft: Study
Turns out, lunar dust isn't just a nuisance—it could actually mess with future Moon missions.
A new study from the Beijing Institute of Technology found that, because there's no atmosphere on the Moon, dust particles get electrically charged and create tricky electric fields around spacecraft.
This can be a real headache for anyone planning to build bases or send equipment up there.
Why this matters for space missions
The study shows that sticky lunar dust—thanks to forces like Van der Waals—can cling to spacecraft surfaces and disrupt important systems.
To help prevent this, researchers suggest using thicker coatings on spacecraft and paying attention to how surface charges build up.
The team is still working on making their models even better by including more real-life factors like oddly shaped dust grains.
With NASA and China both eyeing long-term lunar projects, figuring out how to handle this dusty problem is going to be key for keeping missions running smoothly.