Lunar dust could pose serious threat to spacecraft: Study

Why this matters for space missions

The study shows that sticky lunar dust—thanks to forces like Van der Waals—can cling to spacecraft surfaces and disrupt important systems.

To help prevent this, researchers suggest using thicker coatings on spacecraft and paying attention to how surface charges build up.

The team is still working on making their models even better by including more real-life factors like oddly shaped dust grains.

With NASA and China both eyeing long-term lunar projects, figuring out how to handle this dusty problem is going to be key for keeping missions running smoothly.