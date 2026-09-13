Lyft launches 1st commercial Nashville robotaxi service with Waymo partnership

Lyft just kicked off its first commercial robotaxi service in Nashville, teaming up with Waymo to put self-driving cars on city streets.

Now, you can book a ride in a Waymo vehicle directly from the Waymo app, or use the Lyft app depending on availability.

Lyft's wholly owned subsidiary Flexdrive is handling all the behind-the-scenes work such as vehicle readiness, maintenance, infrastructure, and depot operations.