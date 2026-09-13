Lyft launches 1st commercial Nashville robotaxi service with Waymo partnership
Lyft just kicked off its first commercial robotaxi service in Nashville, teaming up with Waymo to put self-driving cars on city streets.
Now, you can book a ride in a Waymo vehicle directly from the Waymo app, or use the Lyft app depending on availability.
Lyft's wholly owned subsidiary Flexdrive is handling all the behind-the-scenes work such as vehicle readiness, maintenance, infrastructure, and depot operations.
Lyft's Jeremy Bird outlines autonomous expansion
This move marks Lyft's biggest leap yet into fully autonomous rides after earlier tests in cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Jeremy Bird, Lyft's EVP of growth, says they're looking to expand partnerships with companies like Waymo and Baidu, and even eyeing international spots such as London, where autonomous vehicle rules are friendly.
Bird also emphasized that a mix of robotaxis and regular cars will be key as they grow globally.