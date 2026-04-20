The meteors are named after the constellation Lyra

Lyrid meteor shower peaks this week: How to watch

By Mudit Dube 11:03 am Apr 20, 202611:03 am

What's the story

After a long wait, the Lyrid meteor shower is finally making its appearance. The celestial event will be visible in the early hours of Wednesday, April 22. The meteors are named after the constellation Lyra, where they seem to originate from. The Lyrids are caused by debris from Comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher). The best time for viewing is after midnight when the Vega star rises around 9pm local daylight time and climbs nearly overhead by 4am local daylight time.