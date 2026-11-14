Maastricht study: 60g peanuts associated with seniors' brain insulin responsiveness

The 16-week study tracked people aged 60 to 75 and used brain scans to see changes after a nasal insulin spray.

The changes showed up in a region of the right hemisphere that included parts of the hippocampus, parahippocampal gyrus and lingual gyrus.

According to Dr. Peter Joris, this boost in insulin response could help keep minds healthier as we age.

Peanuts are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and nutrients, so they might just be a smart snack for your future self (or your grandparents).