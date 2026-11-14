Maastricht study: 60g peanuts associated with seniors' brain insulin responsiveness
Turns out, adding a handful of peanuts to your daily routine might be good for your brain.
A new study from Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands found that older adults who ate 60gm of unsalted, skin-roasted peanuts every day showed a potentially beneficial change in brain insulin responsiveness in memory-related brain regions.
Study scans show right hippocampal response
The 16-week study tracked people aged 60 to 75 and used brain scans to see changes after a nasal insulin spray.
The changes showed up in a region of the right hemisphere that included parts of the hippocampus, parahippocampal gyrus and lingual gyrus.
According to Dr. Peter Joris, this boost in insulin response could help keep minds healthier as we age.
Peanuts are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and nutrients, so they might just be a smart snack for your future self (or your grandparents).