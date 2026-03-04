MacBook Neo arrives as Apple's cheapest laptop in India

Apple has expanded its laptop portfolio with the launch of the MacBook Neo. The new entry-level device is priced at ₹69,900 for the 256GB model and runs on Apple's A18 Pro chip. The company says it offers an experience that sits between a traditional MacBook and an iPad. The MacBook Neo is available in four color options: Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo.

Cost Pricing and availability The MacBook Neo is positioned as a middle ground between the more expensive MacBook Air and Pro models, and the iPad. The 8GB/256GB version costs ₹69,900, while the 512GB variant is priced at ₹79,900. Both models come with a Magic Keyboard, but Touch ID is only offered on the 512GB trim. Pre-orders are now open and the device will go on sale on March 11.

Aesthetic appeal Design and display The MacBook Neo sports a sturdy recycled aluminum body made with 60% recycled content, the highest in any Apple product so far. It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with 500-nits of brightness for vivid colors and sharp details. The MacBook Neo also features Touch ID for quick sign-ins and app downloads.

User experience Audio and connectivity options The MacBook Neo comes with two side-firing speakers for immersive sound. It also has dual microphones that isolate your voice for clear, natural audio during calls and recordings. For connectivity, the device offers two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack for charging, data transfer, as well as connecting accessories.

