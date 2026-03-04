MacBook Neo arrives as Apple's cheapest laptop in India
What's the story
Apple has expanded its laptop portfolio with the launch of the MacBook Neo. The new entry-level device is priced at ₹69,900 for the 256GB model and runs on Apple's A18 Pro chip. The company says it offers an experience that sits between a traditional MacBook and an iPad. The MacBook Neo is available in four color options: Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The MacBook Neo is positioned as a middle ground between the more expensive MacBook Air and Pro models, and the iPad. The 8GB/256GB version costs ₹69,900, while the 512GB variant is priced at ₹79,900. Both models come with a Magic Keyboard, but Touch ID is only offered on the 512GB trim. Pre-orders are now open and the device will go on sale on March 11.
Aesthetic appeal
Design and display
The MacBook Neo sports a sturdy recycled aluminum body made with 60% recycled content, the highest in any Apple product so far. It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with 500-nits of brightness for vivid colors and sharp details. The MacBook Neo also features Touch ID for quick sign-ins and app downloads.
User experience
Audio and connectivity options
The MacBook Neo comes with two side-firing speakers for immersive sound. It also has dual microphones that isolate your voice for clear, natural audio during calls and recordings. For connectivity, the device offers two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack for charging, data transfer, as well as connecting accessories.
Tech specs
Performance and battery life
The MacBook Neo is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip, the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 Pro. This makes it capable of handling everyday apps and AI-driven tasks with ease, striking a balance between performance and energy efficiency. Apple claims the device can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.