Maharashtra implements AI-based wildlife surveillance
Maharashtra is turning to AI to tackle human-animal conflicts near tiger reserves.
The new MARVEL system uses smart cameras and techy tricks to spot animals wandering into villages, then gently guides them back toward the forest—no harm done.
How the MARVEL system works
MARVEL combines high-res cameras, lights, and sounds to safely steer animals away from people.
Over 3,000 AI-powered cameras and sirens are being set up around places like Pench and Tadoba.
Early trials have already cut down on run-ins between humans and wildlife, and the state's training teams so everyone's ready for this high-tech upgrade.