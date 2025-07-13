New ruling makes subscription cancellation tougher
A US court just stopped the FTC's "click-to-cancel" rule, which would have forced streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+ to let you cancel subscriptions as easily as signing up.
The court said the FTC skipped an important economic review, so the rule won't kick in on July 14 as planned.
Blocked rule aimed to simplify cancelation process
For now, streaming platforms can keep their tricky cancelation steps—think endless clicks or calling customer support.
That means it's still easy to forget about a subscription and end up paying for stuff you don't use.
The blocked rule was supposed to make things simpler, with clear info on free trials and pricing changes.
Decision's impact could extend beyond US
Even though this is a US decision, it could influence how streaming services handle cancelations everywhere—including India.
Since most people juggle multiple subscriptions (the average American household spends about $61/month), easy cancelation really matters for your wallet.