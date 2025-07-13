Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's farewell message from ISS
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla wrapped up his 18-day Axiom-4 mission and said goodbye to the International Space Station crew on July 13, 2025, calling the experience "incredible."
Looking down from space, he described India as "ambitious, fearless, confident and proud."
My mission connects to Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984
Shukla reflected on India's journey in space, connecting his mission to Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.
He reminded everyone that while his trip is over, India's adventure in space is just getting started—and it won't always be easy.
His message: stay united and determined because "even the stars are attainable."
Axiom-4 crew's schedule
The Axiom-4 crew leaves the ISS on July 14 and will splash down off California on July 15.
Shukla's family is excited for his return after this milestone mission, which has been inferred to boost India's reputation in global space exploration.