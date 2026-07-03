Another cybersecurity breach hits US government
What's the story
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is investigating a major cyberattack on its Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN). The platform, which is used by federal, state, and local governments as well as law enforcement agencies to share intelligence, was reportedly breached between late May and early June, according to Nextgov. The hackers gained access to HSIN servers during this time, possibly compromising information shared through the platform.
Incident confirmation
DHS confirms cyber incident
A DHS spokesperson confirmed the cyber incident, saying the department is "aware of a recent cyber incident involving a specific, unclassified legacy information sharing environment." However, it is still unclear what data was stolen or how much of it was taken. The spokesperson did not respond to TechCrunch's request for comment on this matter.
Security concerns
Exposure of data could risk national security: Senator
The breach of HSIN has raised fresh questions about the government's ability to protect its own cybersecurity systems. Mark Warner, a Democratic senator from Virginia and ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that while the information shared over HSIN is unclassified, it is "highly sensitive." He warned that its exposure could risk national security.
Platform usage
HSIN used to support major events
Warner also highlighted the importance of HSIN in supporting major events such as the ongoing World Cup games in the US. The platform was also used last year to coordinate the response to a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jetliner and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, D.C., which killed 67 people.
Hacker profile
Identity of hackers unknown, breach part of larger trend
The identity, affiliation, and motives of the hackers who targeted HSIN are still unknown. This breach is just the latest in a string of security lapses that have hit the federal government over the past year. Since the Trump administration took office in January 2025, there have been several major cybersecurity breaches, including sharing classified information over unapproved apps like Signal and raiding federal databases by members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).