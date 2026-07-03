Another cybersecurity breach hits US government

Hacker profile

Identity of hackers unknown, breach part of larger trend

The identity, affiliation, and motives of the hackers who targeted HSIN are still unknown. This breach is just the latest in a string of security lapses that have hit the federal government over the past year. Since the Trump administration took office in January 2025, there have been several major cybersecurity breaches, including sharing classified information over unapproved apps like Signal and raiding federal databases by members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).