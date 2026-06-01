Malaysia bans social media for children under 16

Malaysia has implemented rules banning children under the age of 16 from using social media accounts. The regulations require social media platforms to enforce age-verification systems and prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. The rule applies to platforms with at least eight million users, including Facebook , Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Penalties Fines for non-compliance Social media companies that fail to comply with these new regulations could face fines of up to 10 million ringgit ($2.5 million). However, parents whose children manage to bypass the law won't be penalized. The Malaysian government has said these measures are aimed at protecting kids from harmful content, cyberbullying, and platform features that promote excessive use.

Global trend Similar moves in other countries Malaysia is not alone in this move. Australia, Brazil, and Indonesia have also introduced or announced age-based restrictions for children's access to social media. Other countries such as the UK, France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are also considering or working on similar measures.

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Clarification Not a ban on internet access The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has clarified that these rules are not meant to stop kids from accessing the internet or digital technology. Instead, they expect service providers to tackle online harms and implement age-appropriate safeguards. "These measures help strengthen the protection of children in the online environment, while providing added reassurance to parents in navigating increasingly complex digital risks," said the regulator last month.

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Implementation Safety-by-design features required Under the new rules, social media platforms will have to introduce safety-by-design features. These include protections against manipulative design that encourages compulsive use and action against underage accounts and harmful content. A grace period has been given for platforms to implement these age-verification systems.