Man who attacked Sam Altman's home faces attempted murder charges

A 20-year-old Texan, Daniel Moreno-Gama, has been charged with attempted murder and attempted arson for throwing an incendiary device at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 's home. The attack happened Friday night. No one was hurt in the incident. However, it was described as a "planned, targeted and extremely serious" act by Matt Cobo of the FBI San Francisco office during a press conference on Monday.

Extended attack Threatened to burn down OpenAI's office, kill people inside After the attack on Altman's house, Moreno-Gama also targeted OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters. He struck its glass doors with a chair while threatening to "burn it down and kill anyone inside." The FBI arrested him outside the headquarters that same night. The Department of Justice has also claimed that Moreno-Gama had written a three-part document opposing AI, with the first part titled "Your Last Warning," calling for the killing of CEOs from AI companies and their investors.

Evidence recovered Facing state and federal charges Along with the anti-AI document, authorities also found "incendiary devices," a jug of kerosene, and a lighter in Moreno-Gama's possession. He is facing both state and federal charges for attempted murder—of Altman and his security guard—and attempted arson. On the federal level, he faces charges for an unregistered firearm as well as attempted damage/destruction of property by means of explosives.

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