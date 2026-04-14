Man who attacked Sam Altman's home faces attempted murder charges
What's the story
A 20-year-old Texan, Daniel Moreno-Gama, has been charged with attempted murder and attempted arson for throwing an incendiary device at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home. The attack happened Friday night. No one was hurt in the incident. However, it was described as a "planned, targeted and extremely serious" act by Matt Cobo of the FBI San Francisco office during a press conference on Monday.
Extended attack
Threatened to burn down OpenAI's office, kill people inside
After the attack on Altman's house, Moreno-Gama also targeted OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters. He struck its glass doors with a chair while threatening to "burn it down and kill anyone inside." The FBI arrested him outside the headquarters that same night. The Department of Justice has also claimed that Moreno-Gama had written a three-part document opposing AI, with the first part titled "Your Last Warning," calling for the killing of CEOs from AI companies and their investors.
Evidence recovered
Facing state and federal charges
Along with the anti-AI document, authorities also found "incendiary devices," a jug of kerosene, and a lighter in Moreno-Gama's possession. He is facing both state and federal charges for attempted murder—of Altman and his security guard—and attempted arson. On the federal level, he faces charges for an unregistered firearm as well as attempted damage/destruction of property by means of explosives.
Terrorism allegations
He could also face domestic terrorism charges
US Attorney for Northern District of California, Craig Missakian, said Moreno-Gama could also face domestic terrorism charges. He said if evidence shows that Moreno-Gama carried out these attacks to change public policy or coerce government/other officials, it would be treated as an act of domestic terrorism. This would lead to prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.