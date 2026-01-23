ManyVids CEO's bizarre posts amid deepfake scandal
ManyVids, an adult video site, has been posting some truly odd content lately—think AI rants about aliens and metaphysics instead of supporting its creators.
This weird shift comes just as regulators are cracking down on AI-generated sexual content across the industry.
Creators losing trust as platform changes
The site, run by CEO Bella French, quietly changed its site language to state a goal to "transition one million people out of the adult industry," but still offers bonuses for bringing in new faces.
Many creators feel these strange posts are disrespectful and say it's making them trust the platform less.
Posts spark concern during EU deepfake debate
All this is happening while the EU is debating how to handle AI deepfakes—after X's chatbot Grok was used to generate sexualized images of women and children, sparking investigations and international condemnation.
The site's X account apparently went quiet in October after posting unusual, possibly AI-generated content, leaving a lot of people uneasy about what's next.