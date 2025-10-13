Mark your calendars: Comet Lemmon will peak visibility on October 22
Heads up, space fans: On October 22, Comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6) will be visible from Earth.
Discovered earlier this year by the Mount Lemmon Survey, it's been getting steadily brighter and will make its closest pass—about 55 million miles away—the night before.
Where and when to see the comet
Look northwest about 90 minutes after sunset on October 22.
The comet will be moving through the constellation Ursa Major.
If you're under dark skies, you might spot it with just your eyes; binoculars or a small telescope will show off its glowing coma and tail even better.
Orionids and SWAN
This night is extra special: Along with Comet Lemmon, you can also catch Comet SWAN (C/2025 R2) and the Orionid meteor shower—which could bring up to 20 meteors an hour.
For the best view, pick a spot away from city lights and enjoy this rare triple treat in the sky.