Mark your calendars for India's next total lunar eclipse
Heads up, skywatchers!
On the night of September 7-8, India will get to see a total lunar eclipse—aka a Blood Moon—when the full moon turns deep red as Earth's shadow passes over it.
If the skies are clear where you are, you won't need any special gear to catch this rare sight.
When and how to watch
The show kicks off with a faint penumbral phase at 8:58pm IST on September 7.
The real action starts with the partial eclipse at 9:57pm leading into totality from 11:00pm to 12:22am IST.
The peak—when the moon glows its deepest red—is around 11:41pm.
Things wrap up by 2:25am on September 8.
Why does the moon turn red?
During totality, Earth's atmosphere bends sunlight so only red and orange tones reach the moon—that's why it looks like a glowing ember in the sky.
So whether you're in a city or out in the countryside, just look up (weather permitting) for this unforgettable cosmic moment!