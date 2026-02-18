Mark your calendars! Rare 6-planet alignment happening next week

You'll be able to see Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter with just your eyes if the skies are clear (Venus will outshine them all). For Uranus, grab some binoculars and look below the Pleiades cluster in Taurus. Neptune's trickier—you'll need a telescope. A nearly full Moon hanging near Jupiter can help you get your bearings.

Best time and date to see the alignment

Head outside about 30 minutes after sunset for the best view when the planets are closest together.

Find a spot with an open western horizon and as little light pollution as possible since some of these planets set pretty quickly after dusk.

The alignment will be easiest to catch from late February into early March depending on where you are.