Meesho on Android: A guide to its features
What's the story
Popular e-commerce platform Meesho offers a number of features on its Android app, all of which can make your shopping experience a whole lot better.
In this guide, we will walk you through some key functionalities to help you navigate the app easily.
So, whether you are a new user or looking to make the most out of your usage, here are practical steps.
Account setup
Easy account setup and navigation
Setting up an account on Meesho is pretty simple. Just download the app from Google Play Store and open it.
Tap on "Sign Up" and provide your mobile number for verification. Once verified, fill in basic details like name, email address.
After setting up the account, get a hang of home screen layout, including categories, search bar, and personalized recommendations for easy navigation.
Product categories
Exploring product categories
Meesho divides products into different sections, like fashion, home decor, and electronics, to ensure easy browsing.
Just tap on the 'Categories' tab at the bottom of the screen to explore these categories.
Each category also splits into subcategories, which you can use to refine your search quickly.
You can even apply filters like price range or popularity to quickly find products of your liking.
Search functionality
Utilizing search functionality
The search bar at the top of Meesho's home screen is a handy tool to look for specific items quickly.
Just enter keywords related to what you're looking for and results will appear instantly with suggestions based on relevance and popularity.
You can also go with voice search by tapping on the microphone icon next to the search bar if typing is inconvenient.
Order management
Managing orders efficiently
Managing orders on Meesho is easy with its dedicated "Orders" section accessible from your profile menu.
Here, you can see order history, including current orders in transit or past purchases completed successfully, along with their details.
These details include delivery status updates or expected arrival dates, keeping you updated throughout every transaction process.
Offers & discounts
Leveraging offers and discounts
Meesho often runs offers and discounts, which can easily be accessed from their dedicated section "Offers."
Just tap on this section from either homepage banners or from within certain product pages (where applicable discounts get applied automatically during checkout).
This way, you can save without having to do anything yourself, making shopping a lot cheaper in general.