Understanding Paytm Passbook features on Android
What's the story
Paytm, the popular digital wallet and financial services platform, provides a feature-rich passbook for its users.
Paytm Passbook on Android gives a simple way to track transactions, manage funds, and ensure seamless financial management.
However, as cool as it is, its key features would make things a lot easier for you.
Here's what you can do with Paytm's Passbook.
Transaction history
Viewing transaction history
The transaction history feature in the Paytm Passbook lets you see all your past transactions in one place.
Just tap on the Paytm Passbook option, and you can easily access details like date, time, amount, and the transaction type.
This feature helps you keep track of how much you have been spending and manage your finances effectively.
Add money
Adding money to wallet
Adding money in your Paytm wallet is an easy task via the passbook interface.
You can select from a range of payment options like credit cards, debit cards, or net banking to instantly load your wallets.
This way, you can easily have the money available for making payments or transferring money without any hassle.
Bank transfers
Managing bank transfers
The bank transfer feature inside Paytm Passbook lets users send money directly from their wallet to any bank account without a hitch.
All you have to do is enter the bank details and amount of the person you are sending money to for quick transfers.
This is especially helpful in paying bills or sending money to family members without having to deal with physical cash.
Cashback tracking
Cashback offers tracking
Paytm often runs cashback offers on different transactions done through its platform.
The passbook has a dedicated section where you can keep track of everything you have earned in terms of cashback.
By keeping an eye on these rewards from time to time, you can save even more by availing the ongoing offers designed specifically for you.
Auto payments
Setting up automatic payments
The automatic payments feature in the Paytm Passbook allows users to schedule recurring payments, like utility bills or subscriptions, from their wallets at a given interval.
These are automatically deducted when their due dates come, ensuring timely bill settlements without the need to make the payment manually every time they come due.