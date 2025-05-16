May 16, 202511:05 am

What's the story

Paytm, the popular digital wallet and financial services platform, provides a feature-rich passbook for its users.

Paytm Passbook on Android gives a simple way to track transactions, manage funds, and ensure seamless financial management.

However, as cool as it is, its key features would make things a lot easier for you.

Here's what you can do with Paytm's Passbook.