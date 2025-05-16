Huawei's flagship smartwatch uses fingertip scans to track health better
What's the story
Huawei has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Watch 5. The innovative device promises comprehensive health monitoring and accurate status updates for users.
The new watch features an advanced Multi-sensing X-Tap finger touch sensor for precise health metrics.
The device is available in two wrist size variants: 46mm in Purple, Silver, Brown, Blue, and Black, and 42mm in Beige, Sand Gold, White, Green, and Black.
It is now available for pre-order in the UK and Europe for £400/€500 (around $550).
Design details
A blend of style and technology
The Huawei Watch 5 is made of aerospace-grade titanium and a robust stainless steel case. It has Karman line-inspired curves that make it look even more appealing.
The watch also has a large spherical sapphire glass for additional protection.
The LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display delivers sharp visuals with peak brightness of up to 3,000-nits.
The wearable has a rotating crown along with a function button. It supports wireless charging and comes with 5ATM waterproofing.
Health tech
Multi-Sensing X-Tap sensor: How it'll benefit users
The highlight of the Huawei Watch 5 is its Multi-sensing X-Tap finger touch sensor.
It integrates multiple sensors, including ECG, PPG, and a 10-level Tactile Sensor, in a tiny oval-shaped module.
The sensor can provide fast and super-accurate health data or assessment reports anytime.
Users can get a fingertip SpO2 measurement in 10 seconds, with just a simple tap on the sensor. Plus, it allows quick health checks, seamless ECG readings, health reading alerts, etc.
Tech
Why fingertip scans are better for health tracking
Huawei's Multi-sensing X-TAP technology is said to deliver 10 to 50 times improvement in signal quality.
The claim aligns with medical practice, as the fingertip is known for rich capillary density and strong blood perfusion—factors that aid in accurate heart rate and oxygen level readings.
This approach may offer better precision than conventional smartwatches, which rely on sensor arrays pressed against the wrist. This area has lower perfusion and may add motion-induced sigal noise.
User interface
Smart gestures and connectivity features
The Huawei Watch 5 also comes with smart gestures powered by a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), letting you manage calls, silence alarms, control music, and use a remote shutter. Users can opt for two gestures: Double-tap and double-slide.
Alongside the eSIM services, the watch also comes with connectivity options like NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 network connectivity for seamless internet access.
It also offers eSIM support for calling on the go.
Battery performance
Battery life and additional offerings
The Huawei Watch 5 offers two battery modes: Standard and Battery Saver.
In Standard mode, the 42mm variant delivers three-day battery life while the 46mm one promises 4.5 days of battery life.
The Battery Saver mode further stretches the lifespan to seven days for the smaller one and up to 11 days for its bigger sibling.
You also get a free three-month membership to Huawei Health+ app when you buy this smartwatch.