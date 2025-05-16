What's the story

Huawei has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Watch 5. The innovative device promises comprehensive health monitoring and accurate status updates for users.

The new watch features an advanced Multi-sensing X-Tap finger touch sensor for precise health metrics.

The device is available in two wrist size variants: 46mm in Purple, Silver, Brown, Blue, and Black, and 42mm in Beige, Sand Gold, White, Green, and Black.

It is now available for pre-order in the UK and Europe for £400/€500 (around $550).