Mastodon is making it easier to use the platform Technology Mar 27, 2026

Mastodon is rolling out a big update to help users feel less lost, especially if you're coming from X or Threads.

Announced March 26, the refresh brings a new "Activity" tab that puts all your posts and replies in one spot, so you don't have to dig around.

The changes start on mastodon.social and some servers, with more coming soon in the Mastodon 4.6 update.