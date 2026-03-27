Mastodon is making it easier to use the platform
Technology
Mastodon is rolling out a big update to help users feel less lost, especially if you're coming from X or Threads.
Announced March 26, the refresh brings a new "Activity" tab that puts all your posts and replies in one spot, so you don't have to dig around.
The changes start on mastodon.social and some servers, with more coming soon in the Mastodon 4.6 update.
Other notable changes in the update
Hashtags now work better for filtering posts, and checking your pinned content is simpler with a "View all pinned posts" button instead of the old carousel.
New users will see a quick pop-up explaining Mastodon's unique @handle format (so it's less confusing).
Plus, you can finally tweak your profile right from your iOS or Android device, no desktop required!