Maxwell Aircraft develops M1 hybrid for 1,150-mile cargo missions
Maxwell Aircraft's new M1 Hybrid is being developed to aim for a 1,150-mile flight using a mix of electric and diesel power.
It lifts off from water with electric motors for 6 minutes, then switches to diesel engines for cruising, making it super efficient for carrying up to 1 ton of cargo over long distances.
Maxwell to demo at Lakeland 2027
Built with carbon fiber and Kevlar to handle saltwater, the M1 Hybrid is designed for tough jobs like disaster relief and reaching remote places.
Maxwell plans to show off a standard-engine version at Florida's Lakeland Air Show in April 2027, with the full-hybrid model expected by late 2027.
This could seriously shake up how we move cargo where roads just don't go.