Meet G-1, the robot running entire retail kiosks

Say hello to G-1, a humanoid robot from Chinese company Galbot that runs entire retail kiosks without any human help. At 173cm tall and 85kg, G-1 uses its own AI systems to greet customers, sell snacks, and even handle pharmaceuticals. According to promotional videos, G-1 is serving thousands of customers daily in Beijing stores.

G-1 took home gold at the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games, scoring 336 points, more than 160 points ahead of the runner-up.

With a human-like torso, two arms, and a wheeled base for smooth moves, it sorts meds and stocks shelves all on its own.

Galbot is aiming to launch 100 of these robots across 10 cities in China within the next year.

G-1 blends advanced grasping skills with smart navigation so it can work reliably even in noisy or crowded shops.

There are still some hurdles—like making it faster and improving voice recognition for different dialects.

