Scientists trace living descendants of da Vinci

Next up: researchers are comparing these descendants' DNA with bone fragments from a da Vinci family tomb currently being excavated in Italy . If the genetic match is confirmed, it could finally settle debates about where da Vinci is actually buried—his original grave was lost during the French Revolution.

Sequencing da Vinci's genome

The team also wants to sequence da Vinci's genome and even build a 3D model of his face using both genetics and historical records.

The hope? To get fresh clues into what made this Renaissance icon so creative—and maybe learn more about how our genes shape talent and health.