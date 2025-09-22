Researchers entangle qubits on a silicon chip
Researchers led by Andrea Morello at UNSW Sydney have managed to entangle two phosphorus atomic nuclei inside a silicon chip, separated by just 20 nanometers.
Announced on September 22, 2025, this breakthrough could help create super-stable quantum bits (qubits) that work with today's silicon tech.
A new way to connect qubits
This experiment is a big deal for quantum computing.
Instead of relying on old methods where two nuclei had to share an electron (which isn't practical for building real devices), the team used electrons to mediate interactions between distant nuclei.
They pulled off an entangled state, showing it's possible to link up qubits at useful distances—without needing them right next to each other.
The future of quantum computing
Here's the cool part: electrons acted like "telephones" between distant nuclear spins.
By stretching the entanglement distance to match modern silicon transistor sizes, these nuclear spin qubits could one day be built right into standard chips—bringing us closer to scalable and practical quantum processors.