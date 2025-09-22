Next Article
NASA awards Blue Origin $190 million Moon lander contract
Technology
NASA just handed Blue Origin a roughly $190 million contract to deliver its VIPER rover to the Moon, as part of their Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
Announced on Friday, September 19, this move means Blue Origin's Blue Moon Mk1 lander will carry VIPER in late 2027—marking a big step for both companies.
VIPER's mission and the shift in contract
VIPER is set to explore and map water ice near the Moon's south pole, which could be game-changing for future lunar missions.
The rover can run for about 100 days on the surface.
Originally, Astrobotic was supposed to handle this mission back in 2020, but after delays and a cancelation in July 2024, NASA is now putting its trust in Blue Origin—highlighting their growing involvement in lunar exploration.