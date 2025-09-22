NASA awards Blue Origin $190 million Moon lander contract

VIPER's mission and the shift in contract

VIPER is set to explore and map water ice near the Moon's south pole, which could be game-changing for future lunar missions.

The rover can run for about 100 days on the surface.

Originally, Astrobotic was supposed to handle this mission back in 2020, but after delays and a cancelation in July 2024, NASA is now putting its trust in Blue Origin—highlighting their growing involvement in lunar exploration.