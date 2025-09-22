Google's Gemini AI now available on Google TV
Google just brought its Gemini AI assistant to Google TV, starting with the TCL QM9K series.
Now, you can use your voice to search for shows—even if you only remember a vague detail—or get quick episode recaps.
This update follows Google making Gemini free to use in Chrome earlier this year.
Gemini's capabilities and competition with Copilot
Gemini on Google TV also answers general questions and suggests YouTube videos, all activated by speaking or pressing the mic button on your remote.
While it's only on select TCL TVs for now, expect it to roll out to more devices like Google TV Streamer 4K, Walmart Onn 4K Pro, and some Hisense and TCL models later in 2025.
Meanwhile, Samsung and LG announced at CES 2025 that they would be bringing Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant to new models of their smart TVs debuting this year.