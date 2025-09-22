Google's Gemini AI now available on Google TV

Gemini's capabilities and competition with Copilot

Gemini on Google TV also answers general questions and suggests YouTube videos, all activated by speaking or pressing the mic button on your remote.

While it's only on select TCL TVs for now, expect it to roll out to more devices like Google TV Streamer 4K, Walmart Onn 4K Pro, and some Hisense and TCL models later in 2025.

Meanwhile, Samsung and LG announced at CES 2025 that they would be bringing Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant to new models of their smart TVs debuting this year.