How AI is transforming the future of farming in India

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making farming in India smarter and more efficient. With tools like AI-powered drones, automated irrigation, and disease detection tech, farmers are getting better yields while using fewer resources. Experts from GITAM Deemed to be University and IIT Guwahati Electronics and ICT Academy recently highlighted how important AI has become for agriculture's future.

Instant tips for farmers AI crunches data from drones, sensors, and satellites to give instant tips on watering, fertilizing, pest control, and spotting crop diseases early.

Voice-based apps in local languages are helping small farmers manage unpredictable weather and pests—making high-tech support more accessible than ever.

Boosting yields and reducing environmental impact By 2025, AI could help raise crop yields in India by up to 20%, which means higher incomes for farmers and more reliable food supplies.

The tech also helps reduce environmental impact. Both government and private players are pushing to make AI a core part of climate-smart farming.