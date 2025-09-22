TCL's QM9K is world's 1st Google TV with presence sensing Technology Sep 22, 2025

TCL just launched the QM9K series, calling it the world's first Google TV with presence sensing.

Thanks to mmWave tech, this 4K QD-Mini LED can actually tell when someone walks in and will light up with an ambient screensaver or select information—no remote needed.

You can even tweak how far away it senses you.