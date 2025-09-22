Next Article
TCL's QM9K is world's 1st Google TV with presence sensing
Technology
TCL just launched the QM9K series, calling it the world's first Google TV with presence sensing.
Thanks to mmWave tech, this 4K QD-Mini LED can actually tell when someone walks in and will light up with an ambient screensaver or select information—no remote needed.
You can even tweak how far away it senses you.
QM9 pricing and Gemini integration
The QM9K is out now at Best Buy in the US: $2,999 for 65," $3,499 for 75," $3,999 for 85," and a massive 98" for $5,999. It also comes with Google's Gemini tech on board.
If you're eyeing deals, last year's QM8K series has dropped its 65" price to $1,500.