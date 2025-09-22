Next Article
Deal: Apple's new AirPods Pro 3 are $10 off
Technology
Apple's new AirPods Pro 3, released just last week on September 19, are already $10 off on Amazon—now $239.99.
The latest model brings a comfier fit with angled buds and foam-infused silicone tips (including a new XXS size), plus punchier bass and even better spatial audio for your playlists.
Other notable features of the earbuds
Active noise cancelation is noticeably stronger, blocking out high-frequency sounds in busy places.
Battery life holds up well—after six hours of noise-canceling playback, there's still about 27% left.
There's also built-in heart rate tracking that syncs with Apple Health, and an IP57 rating means they're sweat-resistant enough for tough workouts or rainy walks.