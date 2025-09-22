Deal: Apple's new AirPods Pro 3 are $10 off Technology Sep 22, 2025

Apple's new AirPods Pro 3, released just last week on September 19, are already $10 off on Amazon—now $239.99.

The latest model brings a comfier fit with angled buds and foam-infused silicone tips (including a new XXS size), plus punchier bass and even better spatial audio for your playlists.