OnePlus 15 leaks with new camera design, fresh color Technology Sep 22, 2025

The OnePlus 15 just got leaked, giving us a peek at its fresh white color and an all-new camera design.

The image, shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, is said to be from the Elite Gaming League Finals in China this year, and suggests the phone will be among the first to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chip.