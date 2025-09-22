OnePlus 15 leaks with new camera design, fresh color
The OnePlus 15 just got leaked, giving us a peek at its fresh white color and an all-new camera design.
The image, shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, is said to be from the Elite Gaming League Finals in China this year, and suggests the phone will be among the first to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chip.
Other notable changes in OnePlus 15
The camera setup is getting a makeover with a squarish module featuring three sensors (including a main 50MP triple camera) and OnePlus's own DetailMax Engine instead of Hasselblad branding.
On top of that, it's likely to run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16—a notable shift for OnePlus fans.
The display is rumored to be a roomy 6.78-inch LTPO panel with super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, while battery life could get a huge boost from its massive 7,000mAh cell and speedy 120W charging.