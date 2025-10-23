Meet Hilda, the world's 1st climate-friendly dairy calf
Say hello to Hilda, a dairy calf from Scotland who's making climate history.
Thanks to the Cool Cows project at Scotland's Rural College, Hilda was bred using IVF and careful genetic selection—not gene editing—to produce less methane.
She's part of a bigger plan to help farming go greener.
How Hilda helps the planet
Methane from cows is a big deal for climate change, and the UK's herds are major contributors.
By breeding cows like Hilda, scientists hope to cut cattle methane emissions by up to 40% over the next 20 years—with the aim of maintaining food production.
It gives farmers real tools to hit net-zero goals and helps make dairy more sustainable for everyone.
The future of dairy farming
The team behind Cool Cows wants to quickly grow herds of these low-methane cows using advanced breeding tech.
It's just one piece of tackling farm emissions, but it could mean a cleaner future for dairy—and for the planet.