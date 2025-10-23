OpenAI demands suicide victim's memorial guest list in lawsuit
OpenAI is facing backlash after requesting the Raine family share a list of everyone who attended Adam Raine's memorial, plus photos, videos, and eulogies.
This comes as the family sues OpenAI, saying their son—who died by suicide in May 2024—had hundreds of conversations with ChatGPT about self-harm before his death.
Family lawyers call move 'intentional harassment'
Adam's family lawyers have called OpenAI's move "intentional harassment."
Their lawsuit claims OpenAI rushed out GPT-4o in May 2024 without proper safety checks and even removed suicide prevention from its banned topics in early 2025.
They say Adam used ChatGPT up to 300 times a day, with a significant percentage containing self-harm content.
OpenAI's new tools to protect teens
OpenAI says it's committed to protecting teens.
The company has rolled out new tools: sensitive chats are now routed to a safer version (GPT-5), and parents get alerts if there are signs of self-harm.
These changes come as pressure grows on tech companies to do more for mental health support.