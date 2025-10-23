Adam's family lawyers have called OpenAI 's move "intentional harassment." Their lawsuit claims OpenAI rushed out GPT-4o in May 2024 without proper safety checks and even removed suicide prevention from its banned topics in early 2025. They say Adam used ChatGPT up to 300 times a day, with a significant percentage containing self-harm content.

OpenAI's new tools to protect teens

OpenAI says it's committed to protecting teens.

The company has rolled out new tools: sensitive chats are now routed to a safer version (GPT-5), and parents get alerts if there are signs of self-harm.

These changes come as pressure grows on tech companies to do more for mental health support.