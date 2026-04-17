Meet Gertie: Oldest-living chicken that could help understand animal aging

Meet Gertie, a 15-year-old Golden Sebright hen who has officially been recognized as the oldest living chicken by Guinness World Records . The average lifespan of chickens is between five and eight years. However, Gertie's remarkable age has piqued the interest of scientists studying animal longevity. They hope her case could provide insights into why some animals live longer than expected.

Hen's habits Gertie's daily routine Gertie is a Golden Sebright, a small bantam breed known for its striking brown-and-black laced feathers and compact build. She has been with her owner Frank Turek since 2010. Despite being blind in her old age, Gertie maintains a regular daily routine. She greets Turek with a soft cluck every morning, pecks at her food, and spends most of the day resting in her pen.

Research interest Scientific interest in Gertie Gertie's extraordinary age has drawn scientific interest, particularly in the field of animal aging. Cases of extreme longevity in domesticated birds are rare and often raise questions about the influence of genetics, environment, nutrition, and stress levels on lifespan. Researchers studying animal aging are often intrigued by outliers like Gertie because they can provide insights into how lifespan varies across species.

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