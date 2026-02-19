Meet 'PARAM', a robot dog locally built by Bengaluru start-up

Bengaluru-based start-up General Autonomy has unveiled PARAM, a fully indigenous robot dog. The launch comes in the wake of Galgotias University's controversy for showcasing a Chinese-made robotic dog at the India AI Impact Summit. While PARAM uses some non-Indian components like the NVIDIA Jetson GPU and specialized actuators, Indian developers are focusing on local engineering and design to reduce dependence on foreign technology.

Technical specifications PARAM's capabilities and General Autonomy's vision PARAM is powered by an NVIDIA Jetson GPU and specialized actuators, which are the only non-Indian components in its system. The robot dog was demonstrated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even interacted with a street dog in Bengaluru, showcasing its real-world mobility and sensing capabilities. General Autonomy was founded in 2023 by Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh with a vision to revolutionize factory automation using indigenous technology.

Future goals Ahsan's insights on the future of factory automation The start-up's mission is to "revolutionize the future of factories." Ahsan said, "Factories are complex puzzles, and automation is the key to seeing the full picture, leading to safer, more efficient, and standardized production." He added that they want to make mass manufacturing as agile and distributed as software development. This vision highlights their commitment toward advancing industrial automation in India.

Market response PARAM responds to Chinese robot dog controversy The launch of PARAM coincides with the backlash against Galgotias University for showcasing a Chinese-made robotic dog. General Autonomy took to X, posting a video of their home-built quadruped robot and declaring, "enough of this nonsense!" The post emphasized that PARAM is not an assembled or bought machine but one that has been built in India by Indians.

