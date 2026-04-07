Meta AI glasses can now track what you eat

Meta's AI glasses will now be able to provide personalized food recommendations with a simple voice prompt or quick photo. The company has said that the data from this feature will be used to tailor responses around questions like "What should I eat to increase my energy?" and more. This is part of Meta's larger plan for its smart glasses, which also includes new styles focused on prescription needs.

Privacy concerns

Automatic food logging in the future

In the future, Meta AI on glasses will "transition from something you have to prompt with a question each time, to a more continuous, in-the-moment assistant that can help throughout the day," said Meta. "We'll get to a point where your AI glasses can understand what you're eating and automatically log your food. So you can get even richer, more personalized nutrition insights without having to remember to log every meal."