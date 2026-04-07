Meta AI glasses can now track what you eat
What's the story
Meta has announced a major update for its smart glasses, including the popular Ray-Ban and Oakley brands. The new feature will allow users to track their meals using the built-in camera in their glasses The update comes with a food log in the Meta AI app, which will use this data to provide personalized responses around food recommendations.
Enhanced functionality
How it works
Meta's AI glasses will now be able to provide personalized food recommendations with a simple voice prompt or quick photo. The company has said that the data from this feature will be used to tailor responses around questions like "What should I eat to increase my energy?" and more. This is part of Meta's larger plan for its smart glasses, which also includes new styles focused on prescription needs.
Privacy concerns
Automatic food logging in the future
In the future, Meta AI on glasses will "transition from something you have to prompt with a question each time, to a more continuous, in-the-moment assistant that can help throughout the day," said Meta. "We'll get to a point where your AI glasses can understand what you're eating and automatically log your food. So you can get even richer, more personalized nutrition insights without having to remember to log every meal."