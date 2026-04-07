Meta doubles down on open AI to win developer ecosystem

Meta is gearing up to launch a new set of artificial intelligence (AI) models. This will be the first major release since Alexandr Wang, founder of Scale AI, joined the company. The tech giant is planning to release a new generation of AI models with an open-access strategy. The company will license these models in a way similar to open-source, but with some restrictions.

Strategic pivot Shift to open-access model licensing Meta's open-access strategy could lower entry barriers for companies that can't afford to train large-scale models on their own. The move comes as training frontier AI models is becoming increasingly expensive, pushing many firms toward building on existing open models instead of starting from scratch. This way, Meta hopes to become the main provider of foundational technology, attracting a wide developer base even if its models aren't the most powerful on the market.

Past performance Past inconsistencies and challenges Despite this strategic shift, Meta's past performance in AI has been inconsistent. The company's previous LLaMA models were criticized for restrictive licensing terms and failed to gain widespread adoption. The launch of LLaMA 4, in particular, didn't meet performance expectations and struggled to compete with leading models from rivals. Internally, the company has gone through several restructuring efforts and invested heavily in talent acquisition but these moves haven't translated into consistent technological leadership yet.

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