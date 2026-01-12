Meta blocks 500,000+ accounts under Australia's under-16 social media ban

Meta has deactivated over half a million accounts across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The move comes in response to Australia 's new law that bans social media services from allowing users under the age of 16. The law went into effect on December 10 and applies to platforms like TikTok , Reddit, Instagram and YouTube. It makes Australia the first democratic nation to impose such a ban amid growing concerns about social media's harms.

Account removal Meta's account deactivation process Meta began the account deactivation process on December 4, a week before the law came into effect. Between then and December 11, the tech giant had removed a total of 544,052 accounts it believed belonged to users under the age of 16. The breakdown included 330,639 on Instagram, 173,497 on Facebook, and 39,916 on Threads.

Ongoing compliance Meta's stance on the ban Despite complying with the law, Meta has expressed concerns about age verification online without an industry standard. The company described its ongoing compliance with the law as a "multi-layered process" that will continue to be refined. This comes as Australia continues to enforce its social media ban for under-16s, with platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, Threads, Facebook, and Instagram implementing age checks on December 10, 2025.