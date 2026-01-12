Meta blocks 500,000+ accounts under Australia's under-16 social media ban
What's the story
Meta has deactivated over half a million accounts across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The move comes in response to Australia's new law that bans social media services from allowing users under the age of 16. The law went into effect on December 10 and applies to platforms like TikTok, Reddit, Instagram and YouTube. It makes Australia the first democratic nation to impose such a ban amid growing concerns about social media's harms.
Account removal
Meta's account deactivation process
Meta began the account deactivation process on December 4, a week before the law came into effect. Between then and December 11, the tech giant had removed a total of 544,052 accounts it believed belonged to users under the age of 16. The breakdown included 330,639 on Instagram, 173,497 on Facebook, and 39,916 on Threads.
Ongoing compliance
Meta's stance on the ban
Despite complying with the law, Meta has expressed concerns about age verification online without an industry standard. The company described its ongoing compliance with the law as a "multi-layered process" that will continue to be refined. This comes as Australia continues to enforce its social media ban for under-16s, with platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, Threads, Facebook, and Instagram implementing age checks on December 10, 2025.
International impact
Australia's social media ban: A global trendsetter?
Australia's social media ban is being closely watched as a possible model for other countries. The UK Labour government is under pressure to introduce a similar ban, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch saying her party would support such a move for under-16s. However, despite the government's efforts to enforce the ban, some teens have managed to bypass age-verification tools and continue using banned platforms.