Meta's AI dating assistant finds matches using your prompts
What's the story
Meta has announced the introduction of new artificial intelligence (AI) features into Facebook Dating, aimed at tackling "swipe fatigue." The update includes a chatbot dating assistant that suggests matches based on specific prompts. For instance, you could type something like "find me a Brooklyn girl in tech," and the assistant would help you find potential matches.
Profile improvement
AI assistant offers profile tips and date ideas
The new AI assistant also offers tips on how to "level up your profile" and suggests date ideas. The feature is available in the Matches tab of Facebook Dating, and is being rolled out gradually in the US and Canada. This move is part of Meta's larger strategy to make Facebook more culturally influential by integrating advanced technologies like AI into its platform.
Matchmaking innovation
'Meet Cute' feature for personalized match suggestions
Along with the AI assistant, Facebook Dating has also introduced a new feature called "Meet Cute." This innovative tool provides you with weekly personalized match suggestions, helping you discover new people without the hassle of endless swiping. If you don't like this approach, you can opt out of it. Meta is also considering changing how often these suggestions are provided to users.