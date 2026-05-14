Instagram takes on Snapchat with disappearing one-view photos

Instagram has launched a new feature called "Instants," aimed at helping users share real-time moments. The feature is part of the platform's broader effort to enable casual and spontaneous connections among friends. With Instants, you can quickly post everyday photos that disappear after viewing. This encourages users to share without the pressure of editing or curating a perfect online presence. You can't edit or upload from your camera roll as photos have to be snapped in the moment.

User guide How to use Instants on Instagram To use Instants, simply tap in the bottom-right corner of the Instagram inbox and capture a moment. You can add a caption but can't edit the photo further. Then, choose who you'd like to share it with - either Close Friends or mutual followers. Your friends can react and reply to your Instants but they'll disappear after viewing. An undo button also appears immediately after sharing for quick retraction of shared Instants.

Separate application Standalone Instants app available in select countries In response to user feedback, Instagram is testing a separate Instants app in select countries. The new app provides direct access to the camera and lets you log in with your existing Instagram account. Any Instants shared through this standalone app will also show up on Instagram for friends. The Instants app is currently available in select countries on both iOS and Android platforms.

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