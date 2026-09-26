Meta misled users over Cambridge Analytica data scandal, jury rules
What's the story
A jury in New Mexico has ruled that Meta misled state residents in a case linked to allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained personal data from millions of Facebook users without their consent. The firm had worked on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The verdict came after two-week trial stemming from 2021 lawsuit filed by New Mexico's attorney general, following reports that data from 87 million Facebook users, collected through a third-party app, was used to profile voters.
Legal battle
What the lawsuit accused Meta of
The lawsuit accused Meta of misleading New Mexicans about how their personal information would be shared with third parties, its handling of hate speech and misinformation on the platform, and whether it gave some users preference in policy application.
The state's attorneys argued that Facebook didn't inform consumers about selling their data to outsiders and allowed hate speech or misinformation when it benefited the company's bottom line.
Trial outcome
Judge Francis Mathew will decide on the monetary penalties
Meta's attorneys argued that the allegedly misleading statements were taken out of context, ignoring the company's repeated acknowledgment of its imperfect handling of misinformation or privacy issues.
They also denied selling users' information.
The jury found that Meta Platforms misled the state's residents, but Judge Francis Mathew will decide on the monetary penalties for the violations identified by the jury.
Past trials
Earlier ruling against Meta in March
This isn't the first time a Santa Fe jury has ruled against Meta Platforms.
In March, a jury found Meta misled users about safety on its platforms and ordered the company to pay $375 million in civil penalties.
Later, a judge ordered an additional $567 million payment into a New Mexico fund for teen mental health and mandated measures to protect the state's teen users on Facebook and Instagram.
Settlement agreement
Settlement with US states over kids' addiction claims
A few weeks after the judge's ruling, Meta reached a $16.7 billion settlement with 47 US states over claims of designing Facebook and Instagram to addict young children.
The company also agreed to pay $459 million to resolve privacy violation cases related to Cambridge Analytica.
However, New Mexico wasn't part of this settlement, allowing its case against Meta over Cambridge Analytica to go ahead with trial.