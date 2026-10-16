Meta's most capable open AI model can run on Macs

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to X to express his excitement over the collaboration. He said, "Muse Spark Open -- weights releasing today -- runs great on new Mac Studios thanks to work with @johnternus and Apple."

Apple's new CEO John Ternus also chimed in, saying, "Amazing to run a model of Muse Spark Open's caliber and scale this efficiently, right from your desk. Mac Studio keeps pushing the boundaries of on-device AI!"