Meta to launch Oakley-branded smart glasses for athletes this year
What's the story
Meta is planning to launch a new pair of Oakley-branded smart glasses for athletes later this year.
The word comes from a Bloomberg report, which states that the glasses are codenamed "Supernova 2" internally and will be based on Oakley's Sphaera model.
Unlike previous designs where cameras were placed on the sides, Supernova 2 will have a centrally-located camera.
Strategic partnership
Meta's strategic move with EssilorLuxottica
The new smart glasses are likely to offer similar capabilities as the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
This is part of Meta's plan to expand its technology to other brands under the EssilorLuxottica group, which owns Ray-Ban and Oakley.
The goal is to develop a product that caters specifically to cyclists and outdoor athletes, overcoming some shortcomings of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses like weight and absence of polarized lenses.
Athlete focus
Addressing athlete-specific needs with new design
The Oakley-branded smart glasses are being designed with the specific needs of athletes in mind.
This is similar to the now-discontinued Bose Frames Tempo, which provided athletes with open-ear audio and polarized lenses in a lightweight package.
To attract this demographic, Meta and Oakley will have to take into account factors such as weight, sweat resistance, and battery life in their new product.
Future developments
Meta's future plans for Ray-Ban glasses
Along with the Oakley-branded smart glasses, Meta is also said to be working on an upgraded version of its existing Ray-Ban glasses.
The new model is expected to come with a screen capable of delivering notifications, running simple apps, and previewing photos.
However, more details about this high-end version are yet to be revealed.