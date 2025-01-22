Why Reddit's sports communities are planning to ban X posts
What's the story
Several popular sports communities on Reddit are considering a major change in their content policies. The proposed shift, led by the r/hockey subreddit, involves banning posts from X.
The conversation has now spread to other major sports leagues' Reddit communities such as NFL, NBA, MLB, and MLS.
The main issue fueling this debate is X's recently introduced login requirement. It mandates Reddit users to be logged into an X account before they can view content linked from the latter.
User concerns
Reddit users are looking for a workaround
The new policy has sparked a debate among the platform's users, as it complicates the process of viewing aggregated content from various online sources.
In response to this change, some users have proposed that the subreddits should permit embedded videos or screenshots of the X posts instead of direct links.
Result
Potential impact of ban
If the proposed rules are adopted, major sports subreddits could see a major overhaul.
As of now, four out of the top five daily posts on r/NBA are links to X. A similar trend is seen across most sports subreddits with their front pages dominated by X links.
This potential ban might also impact reporters, team accounts, and websites relying on traffic from these Reddit communities for their audience reach.
Solutions
Reddit users suggest alternatives to X
The proposed ban on X posts could greatly change the way information is shared and consumed on Reddit.
Notably, some users have suggested alternatives like Bluesky, which doesn't require a login to view content.
The suggestion comes as a response to the growing frustration among users over changes to X that are perceived to be diminishing its user-friendly experience.