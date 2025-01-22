What's the story

Several popular sports communities on Reddit are considering a major change in their content policies. The proposed shift, led by the r/hockey subreddit, involves banning posts from X.

The conversation has now spread to other major sports leagues' Reddit communities such as NFL, NBA, MLB, and MLS.

The main issue fueling this debate is X's recently introduced login requirement. It mandates Reddit users to be logged into an X account before they can view content linked from the latter.