'Drama': Meta's AI head dismisses Claude Mythos fears

Meta 's Chief AI Scientist, Yann LeCun, has dismissed the fears surrounding Anthropic 's latest model, Claude Mythos Preview. He took to social media platform X to say that the reaction is exaggerated and "Mythos drama = BS from self-delusion." The remarks come after the model was said to be able to find vulnerabilities in all major operating systems and browsers.

Model capabilities Claude Mythos discovered thousands of vulnerabilities Anthropic has claimed that its Claude Mythos model has discovered thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities in widely used software systems. The claims were significant enough to reportedly trigger discussions among financial regulators and large institutions. However, the company hasn't made the model publicly available. Instead, it is being shared with select organizations under a controlled initiative called Project Glasswing.

Mixed responses Some experts believe model represents incremental progress LeCun's skepticism has been echoed by other AI community members. Researcher Gary Marcus called the situation overhyped, while policy expert David Sacks pointed out a pattern of strong claims from AI companies. Some experts believe the model represents incremental progress rather than a major leap. However, cybersecurity firms like Cisco and CrowdStrike have said that AI tools like Claude Mythos can significantly reduce vulnerability detection time.

Advertisement